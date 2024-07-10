Netflix has a new murder mystery movie coming out - and the casting is incredible

A film adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club has been in the works for years, and Netflix has now revealed pretty much the full cast of the movie.

As a film about a bunch of retired folks who end up investigating murders, The Thursday Murder Club cast does not include any searing hot new Hollywood talents. But the roll call is pretty damn impressive.

The Thursday Murder Club stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, David Tennant, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard E. Grant, Celia Imrie and Daniel Mays among others.

For true fans of the novel, Brosnan plays Ron, Mirren is Elizabeth, Kingsley is Ibrahim and Imrie plays Joyce.

News of a The Thursday Murder Club adaptation has been brewing since the moment the book was released in 2020, after Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin Partners snapped up the rights.

However, Spielberg himself is not writing or directing the film adaptation.

That falls to Christopher Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, Home Alone and, more recently, the rather less notable The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

We haven’t heard how much money is being pumped into The Thursday Murder Club. But, having read the novel, you have to wonder whether more will be spent more on the cast than any giant set-pieces.

The film is will be shot in the UK, but we have no release date information as yet, and no trailers have been released as yet. It will “hopefully be filming this August,” Osman told This Morning.

The Thursday Murder Club has sold upwards of 10 million copies worldwide, and there are currently four books in the series.

It is to be followed-up by We Solve Murders, Osman’s new book series based around a fresh set of characters. It’s not due out until September, but Netflix picked up the rights to develop a TV show based on the novel in April.