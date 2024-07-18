Netflix beats Apple TV+ and Disney+ to top Emmy nominations list as streamers dominate

The Emmy nominations list has landed, with streaming services set to dominate the night.

The glitzy US award show celebrates the very best of telly, with Netflix leading the pack with an impressive 107 nominations across the board.

It doesn't quite match the streamer's all-time Emmy nominations record though, given the platform racked up an impressive 160 noms in 2020.

FX had its best showing since 2016, falling into second place with a record 93 noms - in part down to notable 16th century samurai Shogun and a bunch of stressed out 21st century sous chefs courtesy of The Bear.

HBO's hit series True Detective: Night Country helped the NOW streaming platform (made up of FX and HBO / Max series) pick up a string of nominations - including 16 for Max’s hit Hacks and 19 for the much loved series True Detective series - this time around.

Apple TV+ wasn't far behind though, falling into fourth with the much-loved streamer, home to hit shows including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, picking up an impressive 72 nods.





Topping the list was Season 3 of The Morning Show, picking up an impressive 16 noms, with limited series Palm Royale nabbing 11 and hit original comedy Slow Horses securing nine.

It follows us waving goodbye to previous award winner Ted Lasso, after the hit show came to an end following the culmination of Series 3.

As you might expect, the viral sensation that is Baby Reindeer did well, picking up an impressive 11 nominations on its own.

While cult shows including The Crown and Ripley picked up 18 and 13 nominations respectively.

FX was helped by 23 nominations for The Bear - we can't mess with that, as Shōgun secured 25 nominations, as well as decent hauls for Fargo and Feud: Capote vs The Swans.

HBO/Max picked up 17 for Hacks and 19 for True Detective: Night Country.

Sure, the sheer number of shows churned out by the platforms *may* have something to do with the huge number of wins in comparison to traditional channels.

However, shows racking up as many as 19 nods each shows the cream really does rise to the top.

Amazon Prime Video was close behind, serving up 37 noms and falling into fifth place - primarily thanks to brand new video adaptation Fallout (16 noms) and limited series Mr. & Mrs. Smith (16 noms).

While much loved streamer Disney+ didn't fair too badly either, picking up a decent 13 nods.