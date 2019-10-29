Moto 360's third-generation smartwatch has landed

The third-generation incarnation of the Moto 360 smartwatch is here - and it’s a shiny piece of kit.

Available in three different colourways - phantom black, rose gold and steel grey - the stainless steel case construction gives a sleek finish to the timepiece. The black variation also features a ‘sandblasted finish’ which pretty much makes you look and feel like batman.





Powered by Wear OS by Google - meaning that Google Assistant comes as standard, alongside a host of features like Heart Points, Move Minutes and added NFC support - the smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.





Charging from zero to 100 percent in 60 minutes, the third gen model features all-day battery life and a ‘Time Only Mode’ which automatically activates when the battery level reaches critical - pretty handy if you’re always on the go.





It’s a feature that comes in handy when you consider the design incorporates an always-on display. It may well ensure that the model looks like a watch at all times, but it’s something that’s bound to drain battery life.





Needless to say, it’s a sleek design paired with decent hardware, incorporating over 1000 apps - from WhatsApp to Uber - as part of its ever-expanding list.













“Moto 360 was one of the first smartwatches to capture the heart and soul of design enthusiasts and technology thinkers alike,” said Pankaj Kedia, head of Qualcomm Wearables.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with eBuyNow to combine the best of design with leading edge technology and bring the new Moto 360, based on our popular Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform, to consumers around the world.”

And there are no points for guessing that the design is water resistant. Yes, the picture is a little bit of a give away.

Let’s also not forget the integration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform - an upgrade on previous models - which ensures increased responsiveness and optimised performance according to the brand.

Combining the famous Moto ‘M’ of the Motorola brand - remember those flip-up Razr phones? Ahh, the nostalgia! - with eBuyNow, a brand that’s pretty much a one-stop-shop for new tech, it will be interesting to see how this smartwatch fairs in an already packed marketplace.





Priced at £339.99, pre-orders for the smartwatch will begin in mid-November on the brand's website, ahead of the December launch.





