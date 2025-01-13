MoonSwatch Swatch x Omega collab deepens with 11 new straps

The MoonSwatch has proved be one of the most successful watch collaborations in recent years.

Instead of rocking the boat with something totally fresh for 2025, Swatch is now offering some updated strap designs.

In the spirit of the fairly affordable Omega X Switch MoonSwatch family, they aren’t too wallet-busting either at £38.

The new straps come in 11 colours, mirroring the 11 watches in the original 2022 MoonSwatch line-up. And they aren’t made of what you may initially assume.

Their woven style looks like nylon but this is actually embossed rubber. Swatch says it’s intended to resemble “an astronaut suit.”

The underside also has a moon crater texture, tying in with the theme of the MoonSwatch series as a whole.

We also get a Speedster insignia embossed onto the strap, which fastens using Velcro just like the default strap, and a bioceramic loop. Here are those two-tone colour pairings:

Blue/white

Orange/sand

Brown/beige

Light black/grey

Pink/white

Bordeaux red/light grey

Dark grey/black

Dark blue/green

White/yellow

Navy blue/blue

Red/white

The last actual watch release in this series was the Mission to Earthphase, from back in November 2024.

But, as usual, they were only available from in-person Swatch stores in the UK. Swatch finally relented on this policy in 2024, but only for the US and Chinese markets. Thankfully, these new straps don’t require a trip to a Swatch store, and are in fact web exclusive buys. It's one small step for an easier purchase.