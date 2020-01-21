Michelle Obama’s workout playlist is the fitness motivation we didn’t know we needed

Michelle Obama just exudes coolness - who else hangs out with Beyonce and Jay-Z at the weekend? - and she’s definitely got her life together. Essentially, she’s the adult we wish we were.

However, we can now feel one step closer to realising that dream thanks to the former First Lady sharing her workout playlist on Twitter.

The now best-selling author wrote: “It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you.

“These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

Now, let’s be clear, listening to this playlist is not going to give you Obama’s physique - you still have to actually attempt to go the gym - but it might just give you the motivation you need to get there.

The playlist contains 27 tracks including songs from Childish Gambino, Lizzo, Destiny’s Child and Calvin Harris.

There were even nine extra tracks to cool down so you don’t go injuring yourself. The likes of Frank Ocean, John Legend and Alicia Keys will help your heart rate return to normal.

Main image: Photo by William Choquette via Pexels