Micheal Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash - title teaser revealed

It's been the biggest will it / won't it happen but Michael Keaton is finally all set to reprise his role of Batman for the upcoming Flash movie, some 30 years after starring in Batman Returns.

There has been much talk of the actor joining The Flash, creating a multiverse-style movie which would allow DC to make standalone superhero films that don't have to be part of the DCU officially.

This is a plot that was used to great effect in CW Flash TV show. It is also similar move that's happening over at the MCU, with Alfred Molina confirming he is back as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home - his comeback is a mere 17 years, though.

Michael Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners confirmed to The Wrap that he will be in the movie. In the past he cited Covid-19 has one of the reasons that he was hesitant to join the film, which is shooting in London. But the UK has seemingly got a hold of the situation right now and he's all set to join the cast and crew in London.

Director Andrés Muschietti confirmed that shooting of The Flash has begun in the UK and revealed a teaser of the new logo in an Instagram post.

Michael Keaton will join Ezra Miller who is playing Grant Guston / The Flash. It's thought Ben Affleck will also be in the movie as Batman which would mean we will see three Batmen in close proximity, if you count Robert Pattinson in The Batman as well.

Kiersey Clemons has been cast as Iris West and Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Barry's dad, Henry Allen.