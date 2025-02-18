Massive Attack set to headline London’s LIDO Festival in low-carbon gig push

Massive Attack have been announced as the final headliner for the LIDO Festival in Victoria Park, London, playing Friday, June 6th 2025.

The eco-friendly trip-hop duo from Bristol will be playing on the festival's first day, kicking things off before four more days of artists perform across the following two weekends.

The support will be provided by Air, Tirzah, Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist with the last two playing their collaborated album FORENSICS, with more artists still waiting to be announced. The other headliners for the LIDO festival's following dates include Jamie XX, Turnstile, Charlie XCX and London Grammar.

Massive Attack, small carbon footprint

The festival will continue the work of Massive Attack and Act 1.5 by making the event 100% battery-powered and continuing the overarching vision of decarbonising live music events. This will mark the first time this has occurred in London, so it's a truly landmark occasion.

It's the next step in spreading awareness about something the band is passionate about after a similar low-carbon gig in their hometown of Bristol last summer.

When talking about the Festival, Robert Del Naja (3D) said, "To present London's first ever 100% battery-powered festival day with a dynamic range of artists is an optimum outcome for us.

“History shows it's often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face, so it's good to see LIDO take learnings from our Act 1.5 event last year and apply those technologies to where they see emissions coming from.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on February 21st at 10am, whilst a LIDO presale will begin the day before on the 20th, but you will need to sign up for access.