ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Entertainment

Marvel’s latest Disney Plus special is getting huge praise and it’s streaming soon

The latest Marvel property to land on Disney Plus is already a critical smash.

Marvel’s latest Disney Plus special is getting huge praise and it’s streaming soon
Marc Chacksfield
26 September 2022

Marvel’s Disney Plus shows have been something of a hodgepodge of genres and ideas lately, which means that their quality varies, as does the intended audience.

Review reactions are in for its latest special, though - which was the secret screening at this year’s Fantastic Fest - and it’s getting near universal praise.

Details of Werewolf by Night were only revealed a few weeks ago, as part of Disney’s D23 celebrations, but the Disney Plus special has already premiered in front of critics and the black-and-white horror special could well be the best thing Marvel has done for a while (small screen or otherwise).

Starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a lycanthrope superhero, Werewolf By Night is based on a comic book character that was introduced back in the 70s.

The special is directed by Michael Giacchino who is no stranger to the MCU, having composed the music for the Spider-Man trilogy and the first Doctor Strange.

This is his first time as a director, though, and he seems to have as good an eye for direction as he does for music.

Here are what the critics are saying…

Marvel’s latest Disney Plus special is getting huge praise and it’s streaming soon

Werewolf By Night is set to stream on Disney Plus from 7 October.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists