Marvel’s latest Disney Plus special is getting huge praise and it’s streaming soon

Marvel’s Disney Plus shows have been something of a hodgepodge of genres and ideas lately, which means that their quality varies, as does the intended audience.

Review reactions are in for its latest special, though - which was the secret screening at this year’s Fantastic Fest - and it’s getting near universal praise.

Details of Werewolf by Night were only revealed a few weeks ago, as part of Disney’s D23 celebrations, but the Disney Plus special has already premiered in front of critics and the black-and-white horror special could well be the best thing Marvel has done for a while (small screen or otherwise).

Starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a lycanthrope superhero, Werewolf By Night is based on a comic book character that was introduced back in the 70s.

The special is directed by Michael Giacchino who is no stranger to the MCU, having composed the music for the Spider-Man trilogy and the first Doctor Strange.

This is his first time as a director, though, and he seems to have as good an eye for direction as he does for music.

Here are what the critics are saying…

There is so much to love about #WerewolfByNight. @m_giacchino did such a glorious job with this, his directorial feature debut. Loved the black and white aspect. Everything about it screams ghoulishly great. I watched it twice. Superb score too. pic.twitter.com/Z0Q50a18yn

Didn’t expect the first #FantasticFest Secret Screening to be #WerewolfByNight directed by @m_giacchino one of my favorite composers. If you’re nostalgic for creature features of the 1930s this will be right up your alley. There’s plenty of blood and gore, and exciting fights. pic.twitter.com/1LYqP0jWJP

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga.



Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more.



I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV

Marvel took a big swing with #WerewolfByNight and they knocked it out of the park. I love how the campy horror vibes blended with the Marvel style! @GaelGarciaB is the perfect actor to play Jack Russell and Man Thing will become a fan favourite! @m_giacchino didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/jSdxOnIR7j

Marvel’s #WerewolfByNight is a spooky & moody monster tale w/ beautiful photography & big throwback vibes. Director Michael Giacchino does a great job blending the look & feel of classic horror from the ‘30s & ‘40s w/ amusing MCU touches. Ted is MVP, imo. Fun & different pic.twitter.com/tP2usD3AJO

#werewolfbynight feels like an instant classic and immediately rewatchable. The fact that the entire production was as practical as possible - from the set, to the costumes, etc made this feel realer than any thing we’ve seen in the MCU.

#WerewolfByNight is the MCU Halloween treat I was hoping for! A delightful ode to the classic monster movies with MCU-level stuntwork, production design & effects. LOVED the dynamic between Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly's characters and ... pic.twitter.com/6KFGTcxZE9

I love #WerewolfByNight! The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU. It’s an exciting example of how they can push boundaries. The cast are great and I hope to see more of them and of this type of thing. pic.twitter.com/YJoTqmPXWo

loved #werewolfbynight. @m_giacchino knocked it out of the park with his @MarvelStudios directorial debut and hope he's directing again soon. Surprised by how much he got away with and am so happy it's unlike anything else Marvel has done. On @DisneyPlus Oct 7

Monster hunters with rad weapons, awesome creatures, crazy black and white gore, #WerewolfByNight is a love letter to old school monster movies in a tight hour long package. #FantasticFest#MarvelStudiospic.twitter.com/XnIIUUqQFz

I'm glad they pushed #WerewolfByNight to be more horror than originally thought. It's a neat tease of what could be an expansive MCU monster universe.



Marvel's Werewolf By Night releases on Disney+ on October 7th and full reviews the morning before @ 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/X4tSAV6hke

Werewolf By Night is set to stream on Disney Plus from 7 October.

