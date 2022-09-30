Marvel recasting rumors: is Harrison Ford heading to the MCU?

A major character in an upcoming Marvel movie is set to be recast and, according to new reports, Harrison Ford is up for the role.

Harrison Ford made an emotional visit to D23 recently to talk about his final-ever appearance as Indiana Jones in the upcoming movie.

Now that Indiana Jones is part of Disney’s ever-growing empire it means that Ford has been the star in two major franchises for them: Star Wars and Indy. New rumors suggest, however, that he might be heading into the Marvel universe as well.

Thunderbolts is a Marvel movie that’s set to bring together the morally dubious superheroes of the MCU.

The group has been confirmed as being made up of previous villains or anti-heroes from past Marvel movies and will star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Thunderbolt casting

One key character, though, has yet to be cast and that’s Thunderbolt himself, General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. William Hurt, who played the character previously, sadly passed away earlier this year.

Rumors suggest that this role could well go to Harrison Ford and, let’s be honest, his grizzled no-nonsense approach seems like a perfect fit for the character.

The reports started from an episode of The Hot Mike (as reported by JoBlo). In the chat, they note that the role was set to be announced at D23 but they wanted to keep Ford’s appearance strictly for Indiana Jones.

They also say that Ford is either still in consideration or was in consideration, so we may well see another batch of names appear in contention for the role.

Thunderbolts is currently in the running to conclude Phase Five of the MCU, with a 24 July 2024 release date.