Marshall's latest amp is the stuff of retro dreams

Oof, this is something special. To mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Jim Marshall, Marshall has created an homage to its first studio JTM amp.

The all-new Studio JTM has all the stylings of the '60s classic - loved by many a famed guitarist and thousands of wannabe guitar wielders - and there are four variations to choose from: a 20W head, 20W combo amp, 1x12” and 2x12” cabinets.

Aesthetics-wise, the look of these amps are 'period correct' and will have you playing like Gary Moore in no time*

Purists will be glad to read that The Studio JTM features many of the same components that helped define the iconic JTM tone, from the ECC83 preamp values, 5881 power amp valves, ECC83 phase splitter and G12M-65 Creamback Celestion speakers.

In short this means that you will get that warm, growling sound when you plug your guitar in and start playing.

Image Credit: Marshall

Some changes have been made but these are to reduce the footprint of the cabs and while the amps are ready and waiting to be played on the stage, the power of them can be reduced from 20W to 5W which will not only save your ears in the home, it will mean that your neighbours won't hate you... too much.

The amps also have some 21st Century flourishes, with DI out and FX loop inputs.

The Studio JTM amps are available right now. Price wise, you can get the ST20H 20W head for £1075/$2350; the ST20C 20W combo for £1279/$2650; the ST112 1x12” cabinet for £565/$1480); and the ST212 2x12” cabinet for £765/$1850.

Head to Marshall for more information and listen to how they sound below...

*There's no guarantee you will be playing like Gary Moore but you can but at least your setup will look fantastic.