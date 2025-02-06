Marshall x Awake NY collaboration brings street style to the amp-look speaker

Marshall, the iconic guitar amplifier / audio gadget brand, is teaming up with the Awake NY streetwear team for a very special limited edition design.

The two are pairing for the Acton III Awake NY edition, fusing that heritage rock look with Angelo Baque’s (Founder of Awake NY) urban design aesthetic.

With the two brand’s logos overlapping on the front, Awake’s influence on the classic Marshall look can be found with the black on chequered debossing and blue light highlights by the control section.

“This collaboration with Marshall celebrates everything Awake NY stands for: the intersection of culture, creativity, and community,” says Angelo Baque, who spent 10 years as Brand Director for Supreme before founding the Awake NY label.

“Together, we’ve created something that embodies the energy of our shared values, offering not only functionality but a meaningful experience for everyone who appreciates the transformative power of music and design.”

The eagle-eyed among you will note that at its core this remains Marshall’s existing Acton III speaker — a very capable, bookshelf-friendly Bluetooth speaker. You’ve got Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for wireless playback, and a 3.5mm input for hooking up a cabled device. It measures 260 x 170 x 150 mm, and makes use of a 30W Class D amplifier for the woofer, alongside two 15W Class D amplifiers for the tweeters.

Like a guitar amplifier, you’ve not only got volume controls, but physical dials to tweak bass and treble levels, too, while an accompanying app lets you play with the EQ further. Do note though that, despite the promo shots showing the speaker out and about, there’s no battery onboard here, so you’re going to want to stick it near a plug socket.

The Acton III Awake NY Edition goes up for pre-order on February 6th, priced £259.99. It will go on worldwide sale from February 14th at Marshall.com.