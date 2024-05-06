Loved Baby Reindeer? Here are 3 more Netflix shows you need to watch

Baby Reindeer has become a big word-of-mouth hit for Netflix.

It has managed the rare feat of massively increasing its viewership in its third week on stream, with an impressive 87 million hours viewed in just a week.

The only bad bit is it’s a limited series. Seven episodes and you’re all done. You can hope for a new series from creator Richard Gadd, but Baby Reindeer is a standalone series by design.



Some other shows on Netflix have a comparable flavour, though

Baby Reindeer is unusual in how successfully it melds the light and dark. How often have you seen a comedy about stalking?

We don’t have another of those. But we do have a trio of shows on Netflix we think fans of Baby Reindeer should try.

Beef





Another comedy with an unusual premise here. Beef is about a, well, beef between two strangers after a minor road rage incident outside a store. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star as this raging pair, in a show that touches on themes of mental health and trauma. But it’s still definitely a comedy above all else.

Ripley





Leaning into the darker side of things even more than Baby Reindeer, Ripley is an adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley. Yep, that was a movie from 1999 but it was originally a novel by Patricia Highsmith, published in 1955. Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley, the sociopath and conman who ventures to Europe.

You



Four seasons in, with a fifth on the way, You is a seriously successful show considering the character at its core. Joe Goldberg seems charming on the surface, but is in fact manipulative and, well, a bit evil. He becomes obsessed with women, and kills people who get in the way of that obsession.