Loewe We. Beam portable projector wants to add a touch of German design luxury to your next movie night

You might not have the reclining seats or red velvet curtains, but that’s not to say you can’t have a taste of silver-screen magic from the comfort of your own home. German luxury brand Loewe wants to elevate your next movie night with its new We. Beam projector — and it doesn’t care if you’re in the living room, home cinema room or even the garden.

The portable projector is as happy to run off a USB-C compatible battery pack as it is a mains connection, meaning you can set it up wherever the mood for a quick flick takes you. And being about the size of a box of biscuits, it’ll be easy to shuffle around, too.

The Loewe We. Beam portable projector can create a picture as small as 40-inches diagonally to 120-inches across without distorting, and offers full HD resolution and HDR visual dynamism. That’s not as sharp as some of the fancy 4K projectors on the market — but they’re still not awfully common in a portable form factor, especially one that can be powered by an external battery pack.

Set up should be simple — auto keystone features mean that you’ll get a perfectly proportioned image even if the projector has to be positioned off centre, and popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are built in. Speakers are built in too, but you can easily hook up meatier systems (not to mention external playback devices and games consoles) over HDMI CEC and ARC. Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm jack are also included.

It’s all wrapped up in Loewe’s minimalist design aesthetic — a simple, unassuming storm grey finish with grey speaker mesh will see it fit in anywhere, leaving the onscreen action as the focus of your night.

Available now, you can pick up the Loewe We. Beam for £849.