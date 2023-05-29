Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is happening after planned spin-offs

John Wick: Chapter 4 only landed on cinema screens in early 2023, but John Wick 5 is already in development. For those who have seen the fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise, this news is bound to raise a few questions. But we know by now that anything is possible in the Wick-iverse.

The news that John Wick 5 is on the way isn’t a huge surprise. The fifth film has been rumoured for some time now with Lionsgate execs revealing on an earnings call way back in 2020 that the recently-released John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will be shot back-to-back.

However, that didn’t go as planned, and details about the fifth instalment have since been few and far between. Even John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023 that “Keanu and I are done for the moment” when he was asked about the possibility of a fifth film.

Fast-forward to May 2023 and during an earnings call Lionsgate’s motion picture chair Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film is in development. According to ComicBook.com, Drake said:

"What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic – will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Although John Wick 5 is officially confirmed, it’s difficult to say when it’ll land on our screens. It’s clear that Ballerina, a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, and The Continental, a spin-off TV series about the early days of the infamous hotel, are the studio’s top priorities for the next twelve months.

Regardless of what we get and when we get it, “a regular cadence of John Wick” sounds like it can only be a good thing. After all, the franchise has proved to be incredibly fun for fans and fruitful for the studio up until now. We just hope Lionsgate doesn’t overdo it and stays true to what we all loved about the first four films.