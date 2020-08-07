John Wick 5 is happening - will piggy back off of John Wick 4

John Wick 4 was one of the big casualties of lockdown. The movie was meant to come out the same time as Matrix 4 which was May 21, 2021. That would have meant we were set for some brilliant Keanu V Keanu marketing campaigns.

The problem was Keanu Reeves still had work to do on Matrix 4 and then all movie productions were stalled.

The good news is that the situation has meant that Lionsgate has had time to muster up a script for John Wick 5 and the two movies will now be shot back to back.

The news was revealed in a recent earnings call, picked up by Deadline, where Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer said: "We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022.

"We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year."

That's exciting news, even if it means that John Wick 4 will essentially be delayed for a year.

The first three John Wicks have done well to build out what is now a massive franchise. The movies started out about former assassin John Wick avenging the death of his dog.

Since then the movies has grown to include the wild world of the assassins that have one common ground, the Continental Hotel - a place where they don't kill anyone. Well, except for what happens in the entire plot of John Wick 3: Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 will continue that story (and are directed by Chad Stahelski who directed the other movies) and there's talk of a TV prequel spin-off set in the Continental Hotel, as well as a movie based on the character of the Ballerina.