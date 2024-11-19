Lewis Hamilton x Tyler the Creator capsule clothing line launches ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and hip-hop hitmaker Tyler, the Creator are teaming up for a new capsule clothing line, seeing their respective +44 and GOLF WANG imprints collaborate on a racing-inspired range.

Though the full line-up has yet to be revealed, the first wave of shots (captured by long-time Tyler collaborator Luis “Panch” Perez, show Hamilton modelling the gear in a garage featuring a Mercedes.

Items include a motocross jacket with GOLF WANG on the chest and +44 badging on the arms, a workwear jacket with multi-coloured “GOLF” text between chequered-flag boxing on the back, and shirts with F1 and Vegas print imagery.

The range launches ahead of the F1 Las Vegas race, taking place this weekend. Las Vegas also plays host to the special themed retail launch of the range, with a +44 x GOLF WANG pop-up opening at The Encore Beach Club in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday 20th November. You’ll be able to pick up the new range’s items via the GOLF WANG website and its other retail locations, too.

Two global stars in their own fields, Hamilton and Tyler, the Creator are both intensely busy at present.

Tyler, the Creator is riding high on the success of CHROMOKOPIA, his eighth studio album, enjoying number one spots on both the Billboard and UK charts.

As for Hamilton, it’s been a slower season out on the track for the Mercedes driver, currently positioned 7th in the overall standings as the Mercedes livery continues to trundle through a rough patch. Not to worry for Hamilton though — he’s off to Ferrari next year.