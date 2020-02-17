​LEGO’s new Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian BrickHeadz are out of this world

It’s safe to say that anything involving the adorable Baby Yoda (whatever his origins) is likely to cause mass Star Wars fervour. So, when we discovered LEGO was unleashing a two-pack of Blockheadz based on Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian, it piqued our interest.



The 75137 The Mandalorian and The Child is set to land later this year, with the oh-so-adorable characters are the ideal companion for any Star Wars fan who’s waiting for Disney to launch the highly-anticipated series in the UK.





Containing two models - a regular sized armour-clad version of The Mandalorian and a smaller BrickHeadz that depicts The Child aka Baby Yoda - the set is the ultimate project for any LEGO enthusiast.





The small green being also comes complete with its hoverpod - incase that makes all the difference to you.





Looking to add the miniature beings to your collection? You’ll have to wait until 1 August to get your hands on the set.





After a year long hiatus (except for seasonal specials) LEGO BrickHeadz returned to form in December when it unleashed Star Wars 75232 Kylo Ren & Sith Trooper, alongside a host of offerings earlier this month.





You’ll be able to get your hands on the sets from the LEGO store when they go on sale.



