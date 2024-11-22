LEGO has an F1 kit for all 10 racing teams, and more!

LEGO has teamed up with the F1 to bring us car sets from all 10 racing teams in 2025.

Whether you follow Ferrari or Aston Martin, you’ll be able to get a LEGO F1 car with your favourite insignia aboard.

LEGO has dropped a few pics of the new models, which make judicious enough use of shallow depth of field that we can’t quite see their exact brick makeup. But these are clearly mid-size models you can push around a section of clear flooring just like any car-loving kid (or 30-something) should.

This 10-car line-up is part of a major multi-year partnership between the two big brands, and one that extends beyond classic LEGO. There will be DUPLO models too, to get those real young ‘uns good and hooked on F1 early.

As DUPLO doesn’t quite have the refinement of LEGO, though, it can only recreate those striking F1 lines so well. Have a look:

Image Credit: LEGO

There will be LEGO sets other than the cars too, including a “three LEGO DUPLO brick drivers, the starting grid, and a podium.”

Extending further out, there are also LEGO City F1 kits, which let you create the periphery stuff you’d see at any major F1 event. That includes the team garages and the big transportations trucks that take all the kit from base to race.

The LEGO City F1 range will feature six kits.

Image Credit: LEGO

“This range of products combine the drama of Formula 1 with the creativity, fun and endless opportunities of the LEGO brick. Our new collection captures all 10 teams in the F1 grid for the first time and aims to bring families together to build and connect with their passion,” says Julia Golden, LEGO’s Chief Product & Marketing Officer.

How much will they cost and when are they out? The main line car kits are part of the Speed Champions range, and cost £22.99/$26.99 a piece. They are comprised of 242-275 pieces, the exact number varying between teams (Ferrari has the most, if you’re wondering).

They’ll be available from March 1, 2025. Lego City kits are out much earlier, on January 1, and the most impressive of the lot is a 1086-piece F1 truck with two F1 cars. It costs £89.99/$99.99.

Image Credit: LEGO

Want to get real ambitious? LEGO has also announced a Technics car, the LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1. It’s a 1361 piece set available from March 1, and costs £199/$229.