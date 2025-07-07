LEGO trophies go to the F1 British Grand Prix winners

LEGO has made a series of epic F1 trophies, but they are not for the likes of us.

The actual winners of F1 races over the weekend received the (up to) 2717-piece creations, which LEGO has made in collaboration with F1 to celebrate Formula 1’s 75th birthday.

They were presented at Silverstone, the site of the very first F1 race back in 1950.

The overall winner of the British Grand Prix, Lando Norris, received a gold trophy, while the second- and third-place drivers received a white one with red or blue highlights.

With the British Grand Prix done and dusted, we now know who’s taking those trophies home. Nico Hulkenberg came in 3rd, while Oscar Piastri clocked in behind Lando Norris.

LEGO says these brick-built trophies were created by a team of seven builders, who spent a total of 210 hours constructing them in Billund, Denmark.

The first-place trophy measures 59cm high and weighs more than 2kg, while the other two are a little smaller at 43cm tall.

There’s also a larger dark blue and gold trophy for the winning race team. They aren’t much smaller than the original RAC trophy that is their inspiration. It measures 70cm tall.

The trophies were designed by LEGO’s own design guru, Samuel Liltorp Johnson.

“We’ve glued them together so we don't have a disaster with maybe some champagne slammed down and then them falling on the ground,” said Johnson.

LEGO and Formula 1 announced a multi-year partnership in September 2024 to “see the launch of F1-inspired LEGO products for builders of all ages.”

However, LEGO already had a strong selection of Formula 1 kits. Today’s lineup includes F1 cars for all the key teams, along with a giant 1,434-piece Lego Technic McLaren model.