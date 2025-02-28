LCD Soundsystem announce epic 8-night Brixton Academy residency

Tired of only being able to see your old fave bands at massive venues? LCD Soundsystem are staging an 8-date residency at London’s sub-5,000-capacity Brixton Academy.

There’s a block of four dates from June 12-15 and another four-date run from June 19-22 in what basically amounts to a two-week takeover of the venue by one of electronic rock’s greats.

And all this from a band that announced its first retirement more than a decade ago, in 2011.

LCD Soundsystem tickets go on sale from 9am on March 7th, while O2 Priority members can get hold of an early allocation on March 5th.

If you fancy taking in the whole run, you’d better have deep pockets. Standing tickets will cost you just under £73 a piece according to Gigsandtours.

Getting too old for these late gigs? The Sunday shows, on June 15th and June 22nd, start early at 5pm and are over by 9pm. We’d call that middle-aged bliss, but these days Gen Z are just as up for an early night as anyone.

They've got previous

This is an expanded repeat of LCD Soundsystem’s 2022 gig antics, in which the group staged a six-date residency at Brixton Academy in, again, June.

LCD Soundsystem have not announced any appearances at UK festivals for this year, so these dates may be your one chance to see the band on these shores this year.

There’s not much time for the group to slot one in beforehand either, as they are playing Primavera Sound Barcelona on June 7th, the night headlined by Chappell Roan, and Paris’s We Love Green festival on June 8th.

But after that? Who knows — LCD Soundsystem’s Brixton Academy are the last 2025 gigs currently listed on the band's website.

LCD Soundsystem are reportedly working on a new album set for release in 2025, following on from the x-ray eyes single released in late 2024. It will be the first since 2017’s American Dream.