Kindle Kids Edition: this kid-friendly Kindle comes packed with ebooks

Amazon has announced that it has expanded its Kids Edition range of devices to the Amazon Kindle.

The ebook reader is without a doubt one of the most popular Amazon devices around right now and while there's currently nothing been stopping your kids getting hold of a Kindle and have a read, this is the first Kindle dedicated to children - as it comes packed with Amazon's child-friendly extras.

these extras include a subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited (which houses thousands of ebooks), a kid-friendly case and a two-year warrantee.

Amazon is billing the new Kindle Kids Edition as the "first dedicated reading experience built just for kids" (in gadget form, because we believe actual books were first) with the new Kindle offering reading achievement badges and to incentivise reading, as well as easier search options, where kids can locate titles without the exact spelling.They can also find books related to genres, authors or even character.

To be honest, we'd like some of these additions on the adult Kindle.

Other features include a vocabulary builder, Word Wise (which offers quick definitions of difficult words) and some kid-friendly wallpaper, too.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is available to pre-order now and will set you back £99.99.





Amazon has also announced an All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - this comes with a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, 32GB of storage (with up to 512GB of expandable storage via microSD), up to 12 hours of battery life and, finally, USB-C.

There's a new colour option, too - you will be able to get the new Kids Edition tablet in purple, as well as the standard pink and blue. The price for this one is £199 and you can pre-order now - it will officially ship 30 October.

