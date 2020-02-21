Killing Eve confirms Sex Education writer will be taking over for season 4

We may still have a couple of months until Killing Eve season 3 arrives on our TV screens, but that hasn’t stopped the show sharing some details about the already confirmed season 4.

Each season so far has seen a different female writer take on the challenge of advancing Eve’s love/hate relationship with Villanelle, and season 4 will be no different.





It has now been confirmed that Sex Education writer Laura Neal will be scripting season 4 of the show, following on from Suzanne Heathcote’s season 3.









Speaking about the transition, Heathcote said: “After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I’m so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent.





"I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura’s going to do with this world and the characters in it.”







The series, which is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, was originally written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who remains an executive producer alongside Sandra Oh for season 3.









Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw will all be returning this season alongside new cast members Gemma Whalen (Game of Thrones) and Pedja Bjelac (Igor Karkaroff in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).





Killing Eve season 3 will be available on BBC iPlayer from 26 April.



