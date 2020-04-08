Kids and adults can now become a (virtual) astronaut, thanks to NASA

Ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut or exploring the darkest depths of our solar system? If your answer is a resounding ‘yes’, you might be pleased to hear that now you can, well, sort of.



NASA is making thousands of photos, podcasts, e-books and AR tours from its educational archives freely accessible to the public, meaning you can kill hours in lockdown by learning about the universe.





Yup, the time has come to fulfil those space-based fantasies and go where few members of the public have gone before.





Sure, you may not be required to don a space suit any time soon (unless you really want to), but future cadets can explore the solar system, learn about the atmosphere and even access an app that lets you sit in the pilot’s seat of a NASA spacecraft.









There’s even an opportunity to take a guided AR tour of the legendary Hubble Space Telescope.





“We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house,” said Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications.





“NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We’ve put that information at their fingertips.”





Whether you’re five or 55, it’s safe to say that the dream of being a spaceman never fades.





And with there never being a better time than the present to learn something new, hop on over to NASA’s website to discover the full archive of material.





