Just Eat can now deliver games to your door as well as your kebab, thanks to CeX partnership

Just Eat has been the go-to app-powered takeaway service for years. Whether it’s a bhuna or a chicken shish, you can find most of the restaurants in your local area on the service. Recently, you could even start ordering groceries there, too, with supermarkets and convenience stores also joining the straight-to-your-door delivery service.

However, as times change and Just Eat continues to become more than just about delivering top-notch grub, the delivery service has now added CeX, one of the country's largest second-hand technology stores, to its list of goods providers, too.

We’ve looked at what CeX on Just Eat is selling near us. The service's range of items via Just Eat is predominantly gaming and cable-related—you won’t be able to replace your graphics card using the service or buy a monitor, but you could grab a Nintendo Switch for some spontaneous Mario Kart.

The handiest feature for many will undoubtedly be the speed with which you can replace a phone charger after the dog’s gnawed through it or a new gaming headset that doesn’t always cut out when trying to play Warzone—we all have that one friend whose headset always stutters.

CeX Director David Butler said, “We’re delighted to expand CeX's reach to millions of Just Eat customers, making it even faster for them to get the tech treats on demand.

“Just Eat customers can now enjoy the most popular CeX products and quality items, all covered by CeX’s unrivalled free 5-year warranty, but straight to your door. With over 30 years of retail experience, we know our tech and are excited to be innovators in offering convenient access to the best-loved entertainment products in the UK”.

It will also give many who are picking up these goods, ready to be cycled to your door, peace of mind that the standard CeX 5-year warranty will be included as part of the service.

If you want electronics delivered to you quickly alongside some tasty treats, and you have a CeX near you, the service is already live and good to go.

