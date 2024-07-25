Joker: Folie a Deux trailer drops - incredible new look revealed

A new trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux has dropped, and has already racked-up millions of views.

The trailer attracted well over eight million in its first 24 hours on stream over at YouTube.

It opens with Arthur Fleck (that’s Joker) on the way to his trial. And only later offers glimpses of him fully dressed up in the Joker makeup.

This trailer doesn’t otherwise depart too much from the tone we’ve seen in earlier teasers.

There’s a lot of musical-adjacent content, with Joker heard mumble-singing Louis Armstrong’s When You’re Smiling. Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn also sings a little of Judy Garland’s Get Happy towards the trailer’s end.

We see a little more of Fleck’s trial, another scene of the dream-like gameshow where Joker becomes the host. And a little taster of Brendan Gleeson, who appears to play a prison warden.

However, if there’s going to be a larger story arc in this film beyond the character's descent into villainy, taking part of the city along with him, this trailer otherwise does not give too much away.

Warner Bros.’s last Joker: Folie a Deux trailer was released in April 2024, and has since had 35 million views.

The film itself is out in cinemas on October 4, and comes with lofty expectations attached.

As we've mentioned recently when talking about this week’s big release, Deadpool & Wolverine, the first Joker movie from 2019 is the only R-rated film to hit $1 billion at the box office to date.

Can the sequel possibly be as popular? In its favour, much of the same creative team has returned for Folie a Deux.

Todd Phillips is directing, and is part of the lead writing team alongside Bob Kane and Scott Silver, just like last time around.

The sequel, unsurprisingly, has a much bigger production budget, though. 2019’s Joker was pretty cheap for a superhero-related movie, at $55 million. Joker: Folie a Deux reportedly has a $200 million production budget, matching the figure reported for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It’s these two in the race to become the biggest-grossing R-rated movie of the year. DC versus Marvel: a classic face-off.