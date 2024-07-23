First Deadpool & Wolverine reactions have landed - and the critics are saying the same thing

Deadpool & Wolverine - Marvel's only Disney-backed 2024 release - is finally here (well, nearly), and the critics have now unleashed a tidal wave of reactions across social media.

The first litmus test appears overwhelmingly positive, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's latest show of force luring fans to the box office.

Now, that's a relief.

The release follows a series of unprecedented flops last year where the Marvel Cinematic Universe was concerned, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels both receiving a luke warm reception from fans and critics alike.

However, Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived to change all that, redeeming the MCU with more cameos than we've had hot dinners.

It comes as bosses revealed they had been leaking misinformation to fans in order to keep the film's real cameos under wraps, as reported by GamesRadar.

Executive producer Wendy Jacobson said: “There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.”

This time around, the critics are wholeheartedly praising the franchise, following a first wave of reactions to a 35 minute screening a couple of weeks back

The first 35 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine go hard on the self-aware gags. It's violent, energetic, and super funny! I just hope it's given space to be a movie in the remaining 92. SO good to see Hugh Jackman in that suit. Matthew Macfadyen = MVP. Can't wait for the rest! pic.twitter.com/clbQtpuLSJ

— Amy West (@amywestyy) July 12, 2024

Now, social media has been flooded with critics' reactions ahead of the release of full reviews, with critics gushing over Reynolds and Jackman's 'dynamite’ chemistry and

Jake Hamilton praised the release, labelling Deadpool and Wolverine "Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart."

While Cinefied critic Dempsey Pillot labelled the release "top-tier Marvel", adding: "A road trip comedy for the ages, anchored by the incredible comedic chemistry of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman & a perfectly utilized R rating. Simply put, it's the studio's true 'Multiverse of Madness' with an emphasis on the madness."

Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the MCU expansion, writing: "My biggest problem with Deadpool has been that he's playing in too small of a sandbox. That…is not the case with Deadpool and Wolverine. A true love letter to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel and such a weird, bloody, surprising delight. Thanks Marvel Jesus."

The Direct editor, David Thompson, labelled the release "the funniest MCU project ever".

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the funniest MCU project ever & (of course) the goriest.



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as these icons is INCREDIBLE.



It’s not perfect, but it’s a thrilling theatrical experience & a step in the right direction for Marvel. pic.twitter.com/7jwAtRvev6

— David Thompson (@daavidthompson) July 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia tweeted: "DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort."

Critic Erik Voss has hailed the film "a Marvel fan's delight," adding: "Cameos, yes, but Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact. It rewards MCU obsession AND knowing the lives of these chiseled heroes."

Meanwhile, Josh Horowitz said, "The reports of the MCU’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. It’s a true crowdpleaser and very fun. This will make all the money."

And not forgetting Joey Magidson, editor of AwardsRadar, writes that the film is a "curveball," explaining: "Deadpool & Wolverine is so much fun. Marvel absolutely threw me a curveball by making this a tribute to the Fox superheroes, but it plays super well. Funny, gory, and massively satisfying. A blast that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Well done."

It comes as Deadpool & Wolverine was confirmed as the longest Deadpool movie yet, weighing in at 127 minutes and 45 seconds long.

For now, we'll just have to wait until the film hits cinemas on July 25 to pass judgement.

Pass the popcorn.

