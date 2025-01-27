Jeff Buckley documentary debuts at Sundance to standing ovation

Jeff Buckley documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley has debuted at Sundance film festival, almost 28 years after the singer’s death.

The doc is directed by Amy Berg, who also worked on 2015’s Janis Joplin documentary Janis: Little Girl Blue.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley doesn’t yet have an announced distribution deal to net it a wider release, but early reviews suggest it’s one any Buckley fan — or anyone interested in music history — should seek out.

“Most of Buckley’s friends and intimates are interviewed, including two significant girlfriends and, most movingly, his mother, with whom he shared an intense but loving relationship,” says JoBlo’s 8/10 review.

The documentary received a standing ovation at Sundance, and Buckley’s mother Mary Guibert took part in the Q&A session following the screening.

So real

What It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley doesn’t do, though, is focus too much on the singer’s mysterious death. Buckley died at the age of 30, after drowning in Wolf River in Tennessee, which is believed to have been a tragic accident.

Buckley only released one album while alive, 1994’s Grace. His posthumous album Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk is comprised of recordings for the album he never actually finished.

We’ve also heard It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley could have once been a very different film.

Following the singer’s death, Brad Pitt wanted to make a biopic film about Jeff Buckley, taking on the role himself. This was back in 2000, when Pitt was in his 30s.

However, Buckley’s mother was not keen on the idea. "We’re going to dye your hair, put brown contact lenses on those baby blues, and you’re going to open your mouth and Jeff’s voice is going to come out?” Guibert said.

Both Guibert and Pitt are credited executive producers on It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, suggesting the movie star wasn't too offended by her objections.