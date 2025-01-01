Jason Momoa recast as a villain in DC’s Supergirl movie

Handsome man mountain Jason Momoa is known in part for playing DC’s Aquaman, but has already snagged a new role in the DC universe.

Momoa will play a villain-slash-antihero, Lobo, in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lobo is an alien bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia. And while comic depictions of Aquaman might not have had you instantly heading to Momoa on the casting front, Lobo already looks a lot like the actor.

He’s big, he’s buff. He has long hair and has somewhat devilish good looks.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was announced in 2023 as part of the early line-up of the rebooted DC cinematic universe, under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

It’s based on the comic series of the same name, which was released in just 2021.

The run of comics sees Supergirl go on a revenge mission after her planet is destroyed. But in the actual series, the key antagonist is Krem of the Yellow Hills, not Lobo.

It sound like James Gunn and co may need to massage the plot in order to get some key DC characters where they need to be.

This is no spur of the moment decision, though. Momoa was rumoured to play Lobo several times throughout 2024, and has publicly said he has been a long-term Lobo fan.

The character has been around since 1983, and had his own 4-part comic miniseries in 1990, Lobo: The Last Czarnian. Could a standalone Lobo movie be on the cards one day?





Momoa has played Aquaman in the DC movies since his cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But his run came to an end with 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was a critical flop and made well under half of the $1.1 billion 2018’s Aquaman made at the box office.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due in cinemas on June 26, 2026, and will be only the second big release in the new era of DC, following Superman — due in July 2025.