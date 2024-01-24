It's official: we're getting Squid Game 2 this year

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Squid Game Season 2 is heading our way later this year according to Netflix.

This most excellent news was not relayed in a message to fans, but to Netflix shareholders — because that’s who really matters, right?

Fair enough, though, this is pretty important for the money folks too, given the first season of Squid Game is comfortably the most popular Netflix show ever according to Tudum.

It racked up 2.2 billion hours in its first 91 days, making attention behemoth Wednesday look like a minnow with its 1.7 billion hour top score.

Given this astounding success, the announcement was almost comically low-key.

“Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like ‘The Diplomat’ S2, ‘Bridgerton’ S3, ‘Squid Game’ S2 and ‘Empress’ S2; unscripted series like ‘Tour de France: Unchained’ S2,’ Love is Blind’ S6, ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ S6 and ‘Full Swing’ S2,” the letter to shareholders read according to Variety.

You can’t just sneak in Squid Game after The Diplomat season 2 and hope the fans don’t notice.

Game on!

Netflix attempted to keep the Squid Game fires burning in late 2022 with Squid Game: the Challenge, which racked-up a respectable but not mind-blowing 170 million hours viewed over its first two weeks. Has the fuss died down?



It’s certainly a risk when leaving around three years between seasons. However, we just hope the second season of Squid Game bears the same sensibilities and level of quality as writer Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original season.

The other big news from the earnings call is Netflix is planning on phasing out its Basic plan, which nets you just 720p streams but has no ads.

This option was removed for new subscribers in July 2023, but it sounds like it’s heading for oblivion for everyone some time this year.

Currently a Netflix Basic subscriber? Keep an eye on your email inbox as we imagine you’ll be shifted to the Standard or Netflix with Ads plans at some point. We’ll be on hand with the news as it drops too.