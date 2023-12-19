Erbe unleashes limited edition gin panettone in time for Christmas

The secret's out: Erbe has unveiled what might be the Christmas dessert to end all Christmas desserts.

The Italian gin connoisseur is usually known for its impeccable spirit - notably the herbaceous taste of its debut gin directly from the South coast of Italy.

However, it seems the gin maestros have been keeping one very important creation under wraps, unveiling a limited edition gin-infused panettone just in time for Christmas - or New Year for that matter.

Although still in its infancy, Erbe's founder, Gerbe Suttels , created the brand following years spent working in hospitality alongside his family as well as working behind the bar.

Unleashing its inaugural offering in June of this year, the brand has gone from strength to strength, harnessing 14 uniquely Italian ingredients and syphoning them into each bottle.

Joining forces with the Gusto Madre bakery, this white chocolate and lime revelation - and we're telling you, it really is a revelation - will satisfy both sweet and savoury palettes.

The traditional sweet bread is an Italian staple, with the brand's latest collaboration said to offer a "symphony of tastes that capture the essence of the holiday season".

We're liking the sound of that.

“Erbe Gin has always stood for craftsmanship and excellence, and partnering with Gusto Madre allows us to extend that commitment into the culinary realm,” said Suttels.

“This limited edition panettone is a unique expression of Italian flavours, creating a memorable experience for our customers during the festive season.”

Created by one of Italy's most prestigious artisanal bakeries, the panettone's dried lime adds a subtle kick and will "elevate your senses" according to the gin brand.

"The harmonious blend of flavors takes your taste buds on a journey through the sunny orchards of Italy," they add.

Available to purchase now through the brand's web store - as well as selected retailers, you can pick yourself up an Erbe Gin Panettone while stocks last for €38.

