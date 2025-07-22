From spritzes to spirits: Jo Malone launches her own vodka

Move over, perfume bottles! Jo Malone CBE, the nose behind some of the world's most luxurious fragrances, is now uncorking a new venture: Jo Vodka. And no, it's not a new scent that simply smells like a big night out. This is the real deal, a trio of tipples designed to "ignite the senses".

Malone is clearly unafraid to blend boundaries as well as botanicals, bringing her famed synesthesia (the condition where one sense triggers another) to the world of spirits. "I've always been curious whether my sense of smell could transcend its boundaries and be reimagined in the world of taste," she mused. We imagine this curiosity began innocently enough, perhaps with a spritz of lavender perfume accidentally landing in her morning coffee, leading to a eureka moment.

The collection, developed over 12 months with Master Distiller Joanne Moore, features three intriguing expressions. First up is "101, The Purist" which sounds like the sensible friend who always volunteers to be the designated driver.

Then there's "102, The Bohemian," infused with bergamot, pomelo, bay leaf, and yuzu – perfect for those who wear floral crowns ironically and claim they "found themselves" on a gap year.

Finally, "103, The Artist," with rose, neroli, pink peppercorn, and sencha, is undoubtedly for the eccentric soul who probably paints abstract art while listening to avant-garde jazz, possibly in a beret.

Moore, one of the first female gin Master Distillers in the world, enthusiastically described the collaboration as harmoniously merging their expertise in scent and taste. We envision countless hours spent in the lab, Jo sniffing a botanical while Joanne took a sip, then both nodding sagely and declaring, "Yes, that's definitely a 'walk barefoot on the sand' kind of taste." Sounds like a fun job to be honest.

The brand's playful approach extends to how Malone "sees" her vodkas: The Purist feels like "soft leather or suede," whilst The Bohemian is "silk," and The Artist, naturally, is a "tweed-like material." So, if your martini feels a bit scratchy, you know which one you’re drinking.

Retailing at £49.99 a bottle, Jo Vodka is already making a splash in 100 World Duty-Free stores globally. It seems travellers are eager to experience this "new experience," perhaps hoping a taste of "The Purist" will magically upgrade their economy seat to first class.