I review tequila for a living and these are my 5 Prime Day tequila picks

The days of tequila being a spirit purely for shot downing are well and truly over, thanks to maturity in the market and an increase in brands available worldwide.
I have been reviewing tequila for a number of years now - contributing to ShortList's best tequila guide - and in that time I have learned just how much the drink is regulated, the difference in tequila from the lowlands and the highlands and how its (rather swift) ageing process can conjure up a drink that's more aligned to cognac than anything else.
It is with this in mind that I have chosen five best tequila deals this Prime Day - the bottles that I think best represent tequila as one of the best spirits in the world to drink right now... and should banish the idea of a salt chaser forever...
1. This super-smooth sipper
16% off
PATRÓN Reposado Premium Tequila
£43.70 - WAS £52
This is one of the smoothest tequilas we have ever tasted, thanks to a little bit of ageing in oak. This is a great, sipping tequila but also a brilliant base for cocktails.Buy now from Amazon
2. A tequila that tastes like cognac
18% off
1800 Anejo 100% Agave Tequila
£39.10 - WAS £47.50
1800 is named after the year in which 1800 first began barrel-ageing tequila and this history shows with its Anejo range. Aged in French Oak barrels for a minimum of 14 months - which is a long time in the world of tequila - the result is a spicy vanilla flavoured spirit, in the same vein as cognac.Buy now from Amazon
3. A celebrity endorsed tequila (that's actually decent)
38% Off
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
£33 - WAS £53.50
George Clooney is one of the people behind Casamigos Blanco Tequila, a great sipping tequila which has more than a hint of citrus to proceedings. While it's not as smooth as Patron (or indeed its celebrity patron) it's a great-tasting tequila.Buy now from Amazon
4. A majestic Mexican mixer
33% Off
Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata
£19.75 - WAS £29.40
Not all tequila begs to be sipped, some prefer to be mix into a cocktail - and that's exactly what you have with Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata. It's a great blanco tequila that will work effortlessly in your next margarita or paloma cocktail.Buy now from Amazon
5. And if you are going to buy a mezcal...
15% Off
Ojo De Dios Joven Mezcal
£33.31 - WAS £39.25
Mezcal may taste like tequila but it isn't as regulated, so can be made from myriad species of agave. This usually means there's more of an earthy quality to it. Our pick is this bottle from Ojo which has sustainability at its heart (and tastes decent, too).Buy now from Amazon