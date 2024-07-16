I review gin for a living and here are my 5 Amazon Prime Day gin deals

There is nothing better than a gin and tonic on a summer's day, which is why I always stock up on gin when it comes to Amazon Prime Day.

I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide. My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom.

As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection. The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.

I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Day gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.

Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly...

1. A celebrity-endorsed gin that's actually decent...

21% off! American Aviation Gin £23 - WAS £29 When he isn't playing Deadpool or heading up a Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds is also the owner of one of the most popular gins around. Aviation gin offers both a floral and earthy hit and works well with a decent tonic. Buy on Amazon now

2. A Hendrick's special edition that's still very special...

16% off! Hendrick's Lunar gin £27 - WAS £32 You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour. Buy from Amazon

3. A Japan-infused gin...

25% off! Roku Suntory Japanese Craft Gin 70cl £24.70 - was £ A unique blend of six Japanese-based botanicals, Roku Suntory captures the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea with hints of pepper for a fresh and distinctive taste. View now on Amazon

4. A gin perfect for a martini...



27% Off! Sipsmith London Dry Gin £21.59 - WAS: £29.50 This is a really complex gin that is our favourite for making martinis with - there's a robustness with this one that we love. Buy now from Amazon

5. A gin, with added flavour..