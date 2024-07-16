I review gin for a living and here are my 5 Amazon Prime Day gin deals

There is nothing better than a gin and tonic on a summer's day, which is why I always stock up on gin when it comes to Amazon Prime Day.
I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide. My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom.
As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection. The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.
I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Day gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.
Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly...
1. A celebrity-endorsed gin that's actually decent...
21% off!
American Aviation Gin
£23 - WAS £29
When he isn't playing Deadpool or heading up a Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds is also the owner of one of the most popular gins around. Aviation gin offers both a floral and earthy hit and works well with a decent tonic.Buy on Amazon now
2. A Hendrick's special edition that's still very special...
16% off!
Hendrick's Lunar gin
£27 - WAS £32
You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour.Buy from Amazon
3. A Japan-infused gin...
25% off!
Roku Suntory Japanese Craft Gin 70cl
£24.70 - was £
A unique blend of six Japanese-based botanicals, Roku Suntory captures the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea with hints of pepper for a fresh and distinctive taste.View now on Amazon
4. A gin perfect for a martini...
27% Off!
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
£21.59 - WAS: £29.50
This is a really complex gin that is our favourite for making martinis with - there's a robustness with this one that we love.Buy now from Amazon
5. A gin, with added flavour..
29% off!
Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Pink Gin
£20.90 - WAS £29.50
Gin and rhubarb is a beautiful combination, and here the tart tang is joined by a little fire thanks to extra ginger flavours. It makes for a fresh take on a G+T.Buy from Amazon