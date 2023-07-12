I review rum for my job: these are the 5 Prime Day deals to go for

I have been reviewing rum for a number of years now - for ShortList best rum guide - and fallen in love with the spirit.

The way it changes depending on the country and climate it is made, the different variations of rum (white, golden, dark, navy, spiced, fruit...), how sugar cane is the base but what it distilled from this takes a lot of different forms.

Rum is a drink that is sometimes misclassified by colour - we all should really look at the provenance of the spirit to understand the type of rum we are getting but, forget all that: the best way to find out what rum you like is to taste the lot!

With the following discounts, hopefully there will be something on offer that will spark your own rum tasting adventure.

Looking through the best rum deals on Amazon Prime Day, I was impressed at the range that is available for a discount.

I've gone through the thousands of deals available and come up with 5 rum deals that I think you should be spending your hard earned on...

1. The premium blended rum

20% off The Duppy Share XO Rum £31.99 - WAS £40 This is a superb rum that mixes up 5, 8 and 12 year old expressions to create a superb sip that's packed with velvety caramel notes. Buy now from Amazon

2. A joyful Jamaican rum

18% off Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve £24.69 - WAS £29.99 Distilled in the heart of Jamaica, Appleton Estate is known for its orange peel flavour that's mixed with spicy fruit and oak, followed by hints of honey and vanilla. This is one smooth drink... Buy now from Amazon

3. An aged rum from Venezuela

20% off Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum £34.95 - WAS £43.95 A lovely dark-coloured rum thanks to the 12 year ageing process, this is a sippable spirit with hints of chocolate, fruit cake, coffee and orange peel. Buy now from Amazon

4. A bartenders' favourite rum

19% off Ron Zacapa Centenario 23 Sistema Solera Rum £47.50 - WAS £59 Seen by many as the best rum brand in the world, the Ron Zacapa Centenario 23 Sistema Solera Rum certainly is a superb spirit, with notes of dark chocolate, almonds and apricots. Buy now from Amazon





5. A gorgeous Guyanan rum treat