These new Hue filament bulbs won’t save the earth but have a real retro vibe

Hue has just unveiled a truck-load of new products to add to its already impressive range. On Thursday the brand revealed it will be adding retro filament bulbs to its portfolio as well as a new smart plug, smart button accessories, and an updated Hue Go lamp.

Signify - formerly Philips Lighting - have moved the Hue brand on from conventional LED bulbs and light strips to bring customers more smart home products and lighting solutions.

The new collection of filament-style bulbs have a very retro-vibe. But they not only look stylish, they’re functional too. With Bluetooth connectivity you can use your phone to control the bulb’s brightness, as well as simply turning them on and off.



The bulbs come in three styles; the traditional A19 bulb shape, the ST19 tube and the G25 globe shape. They will be available from October but, as with all smart lighting, they will cost a fair bit more than a traditional bulb at $24.99, $27.99 and $32.99, respectively. No news on UK pricing, yet.

Moving onto the smart plug and smart button, the smart plug will allow you to control lamps or other appliances with an app or even voice control. The button works in a similar way, functioning like a remote control with a dimmer for connected lights. The plug will set you back $39.99, while the button costs $19.99 and they’ll also be out in October.

Finally, the Hue Go lamp. This updated version of the colourful lamp will now work with Bluetooth to give users better control over the lighting. The light will still run on an internal battery though so you can move it throughout the house easily.

You’ll have to wait one month longer for this new Hue Go though, as it’s not until November and will cost you $79.99.

