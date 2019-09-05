These new Hue filament bulbs won’t save the earth but have a real retro vibe

Hue has just unveiled a truck-load of new products to add to its already impressive range. On Thursday the brand revealed it will be adding retro filament bulbs to its portfolio as well as a new smart plug, smart button accessories, and an updated Hue Go lamp.
The new collection of filament-style bulbs have a very retro-vibe. But they not only look stylish, they’re functional too. With Bluetooth connectivity you can use your phone to control the bulb’s brightness, as well as simply turning them on and off.
The bulbs come in three styles; the traditional A19 bulb shape, the ST19 tube and the G25 globe shape. They will be available from October but, as with all smart lighting, they will cost a fair bit more than a traditional bulb at $24.99, $27.99 and $32.99, respectively. No news on UK pricing, yet.
