Hot stuff: Loewe’s cool new OLED TV is made with lava

It can be difficult to get all that excited about a TV until it’s switched on — that black hole hanging from your living room wall often hasn’t got much going for it until Traitors or the football is on.

But German luxury brand Loewe wants to heat things up even on standby — it’s using lava in its super-cool new telly.

An OLED model, it’s part of Loewe’s ‘stellar’ range, which are already slick (and heavy) thanks to the austere concrete back panels they employ. For the new Loewe stellar alu black + lava (that’s Loewe’s inability to use the SHIFT key to capitalise those letters there, not ours), it’s mixing in volcanic powder, cooled over the millennia from the earth’s core.

But… why?

Though it sounds like a crazy marketing ploy (and let’s face it, there’s definitely a bit of that going on here), the volcanic powder does have useful properties. It’s very dense, can be sustainably acquired, is surprisingly strong and is good at dispersing heat — it is from the hottest part of this floating space ball, after all.

And of course, it does just sound cool — who wouldn’t want to be able to say they’ve got a little bit of explosive volcanic material powering their Call the Midwife binge sessions?

It sounds like a good TV when it comes to its more conventional features, too. With a micro lens array meta panel and built in sound bar, it should look and sound great.

Loewe’s designer-oriented gear never comes cheaply though, and this set’s no exception. The Loewe stellar alu black+ lava starts at £3,299 for the 42-inch model, £3,799 for the 48-incher, £4,299 for the 55-inch model, and £5,999 for the top-tier 65-inch screen.