Hendrick’s Lunar gin is limited edition and inspired by the moon

Hendrick’s gin has quickly become a staple in many people’s drinks cabinets and rightly so, it’s a fresh if not slightly floral offering that can be used to create a legion of cocktail creations (or a simple G&T).

However, this gin brand has decided we need something new to drink and has found inspiration in the night sky.





Inspired by moonlit evenings, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is a far cry away from Scottish gin’s usual flavours of rose and cucumber.





Instead expect to find “bursts of citrus”, notes of black pepper and floral notes from “night scented flowers”, or that’s what the brand’s master distiller Leslie Gracie promises.





Brand owner William Grant & Sons adds that the gin was “beneath the celestial light of the moon and yields an alluring complexity and a delightful warmth, which is best suited to refreshing sundowners and night-sipping”.





Which all sounds very promising, if not a little intense. We do expect great things though as this is Hendrick’s second limited edition gin.





It follows the release of a floral expression from Hendrick’s last year called Midsummer Solstice.





The gin was the first limited edition bottle from the brand and looked to celebrate those long summer days that now seem like a distant memory.





This limited ‘Lunar’ edition will be available from 20 February online and in-store at Harvey Nichols before becoming more widely available in the coming months.