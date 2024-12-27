Happy Gilmore 2 trailer drops - sequel to an Adam Sandler classic

Netflix has posted a trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which quickly became the no. 1 trending video on YouTube — at least for a fleeting moment.

Some film snobs will tell you there’s a clear divide between the good and bad Adam Sandler movies, but the original Happy Gilmore challenges that idea.

This is a classic mostly-silly comedy from Adam Sandler, a sub-genre home to its fair share of stinkers. But Happy Gilmore from 1996 is a contender for the most beloved Sandler film of them all.

It’s about a hockey player who discovers he is incredibly good at golf, despite not being the sort of guy you’d expect to see strolling across the green.

The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer doesn’t give too much away, other than of course saying he’s back. As is Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. Give it a watch. We don’t think this brief sting is going to spoil anything too substantial:

“Coming soon, only on Netflix,” is the teaser line for this one. And even though there’s a whole article on the upcoming film over at the Netflix Tudum site, it doesn’t give all that much away.

We do know a few other cast members, though. Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Julie Bowen, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Phillip Fine Schneider.

It will also feature a cameo from Eminem, assuming that part isn't cut in the edit.

The film is due out on 2025, and while Netflix has not announced a release month yet, Sandler has previously suggested Happy Gilmore 2 may arrive in July 2025.