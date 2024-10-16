Haim fan? Catch Alana Haim in two new films, coming soon

Waiting for the next Haim album? Us too, but this latest news may have a small part to play in its slow materialisation.

Alana Haim will star in at least two more movies, after her acting debut in 2021’s Liquorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

That film won Haim nominations at the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards, as well as winning her a couple of regional U.S. critics’ awards. It’s no wonder other directors want to work with the singer.

The first new film she’s signed up to is The Mastermind, an art heist story to be directed by 'slow cinema' supremo Kelly Reichardt.

2013’s Slow Moves is the perhaps film of Reichardt’s you’re most likely to have seen, the story of a group of environmentalists’ attempt to blow up a dam. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning and Peter Sarsgaard.

Or Certain Women, a three-hander small-town America drama starring Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart.

Alana Haim is in pretty good company. The Mastermind sees Josh O’Connor’s James Mooney plan a heist during the time of the Vietnam War and the Women’s Liberation movement.

Haim will star alongside even bigger names in her other project on the slate, The Drama.

To be written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama is about a couple whose relationship fractures as they discover shocking things about each other, just days before their marriage.

We don’t think Haim is going to be one half of this couple, though, given burgeoning megastar Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are the other two tentatively confirmed cast members.

These films are likely a good while off, given The Mastermind is reportedly two days into shooting, and we only started hearing about A24’s The Drama a couple of months ago. However, Haim will also return to screens, re-teaming with Paul Thomas Anderson for his next film, The Battle of Baktan Cross.

It’s set to be Anderson’s most expensive film to date, with reported production costs of up to $175 million. That's far more than any Paul Thomas Anderson movie has made at the box office. It has quite the cast too, with Leonardo Di Caprio, Regina Hall and Sean Penn on-board, and is due in 2025.

Almost no plot details have been released but we know The Battle of Baktan Cross is roughly based on Thomas Pyncheon’s Vineland, a 1990 novel about the disintegration of the 1960s counterculture movement. Anderson's Inherent Vice was also based on a Pyncheon novel.

So, yeah, if you’re wondering why there’s no fourth Haim album yet when it was reportedly planned for Summer 2024, Alana Haim’s nascent ascent to movie stardom probably hasn’t helped.