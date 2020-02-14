Grab a drink as the London Eye transforms one of its pods into a pub

One of London’s most iconic landmarks, the London Eye, is celebrating its 20th birthday with a knees-up.

Despite the plan for it to be temporary, this year marks 20 years standing so the landmark is turning one of its pods into a pub to celebrate.





From 6-9 March, you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in the first ever elevated British pub The King Vic.





You do have to book a ticket - £10 per person - for which you’ll get a 30-minute trip in the pod. Just enough time to enjoy a drink and take in the views.





If that doesn’t float your boat, there will be four other ‘immersive’ experiences taking place in the London Eye’s pods including a West End stage and enjoy the sun in a recreation of a royal park.





It's our 20TH BIRTHDAY and we're celebrating with the most ICONIC weekend London has seen...



We're going to have it ALL… A Royal Throne Room, A Pub in a Pod, A West End Theatre, A Royal Park.... PLUS LOADS MORE!



Book tickets from 12pm TODAY: https://t.co/PnVi0IZf3wpic.twitter.com/WtGkkCQAJ2

— The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) February 12, 2020





There are also 15 other pods filled with activities from getting your nails done in The Pamper Pod to a disco and spin class.





The full range of activities can be found on the London Eye website, with all proceeds going to children’s charity Merlin’s Magic Wand.



