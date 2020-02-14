ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Grab a drink as the London Eye transforms one of its pods into a pub

No other boozer can compete with the views.

Holly Pyne
14 February 2020

One of London’s most iconic landmarks, the London Eye, is celebrating its 20th birthday with a knees-up.

Despite the plan for it to be temporary, this year marks 20 years standing so the landmark is turning one of its pods into a pub to celebrate.


From 6-9 March, you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in the first ever elevated British pub The King Vic.


You do have to book a ticket - £10 per person - for which you’ll get a 30-minute trip in the pod. Just enough time to enjoy a drink and take in the views.


If that doesn’t float your boat, there will be four other ‘immersive’ experiences taking place in the London Eye’s pods including a West End stage and enjoy the sun in a recreation of a royal park.



There are also 15 other pods filled with activities from getting your nails done in The Pamper Pod to a disco and spin class.


The full range of activities can be found on the London Eye website, with all proceeds going to children’s charity Merlin’s Magic Wand.


