Sky and Netflix win big at this year's Golden Globes

Sky and Netflix won big at this year's Golden Globes.

Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her role in Noah Baumbach's much-talked about Marriage Story, Olivia Colman best actress in a television drama for her depiction of the Queen in The Crown, and the Sky/HBO vehicle Chernobyl was awarded best television drama.

British stars were also a focus of the event – Sam Mendes and his film 1917 picked up two awards, as did Rocketman, the Elton John biopic, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.

Brian Cox also won best actor in a drama series for his role in Succession – and that show, which you may or may not know was created by Jesse Armstrong of Peep Show fame – also won best TV drama.

The biggest winner overall, however, was Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – that won best comedy, best screenplay, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.

And sadly for Netflix, however, there were a few losses. The Irishman, Scorsese's epic crime film, was nominated for four awards – and won none of them.

All eyes are now fixed on the Academy Awards, which take place in a few weeks. Will the Golden Globes be a good indicator of who wins what? Or will there be some shock surprises? Only time will tell.

An abridged list of winners is as follows – a full list is available here.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes



BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renée Zellweger — Judy



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana de Armas — Knives Out

Awkwafina — The Farewell

Cate Blanchett — Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein — Booksmart

Emma Thompson — Late Night



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Christian Bale — Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Daniel Craig — Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis — Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton — Rocketman

Eddie Murphy — Dolemite Is My Name





BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE



Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood



BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable