Sky and Netflix win big at this year's Golden Globes
British stars also picked up their fair share of awards
Sky and Netflix won big at this year's Golden Globes.
Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her role in Noah Baumbach's much-talked about Marriage Story, Olivia Colman best actress in a television drama for her depiction of the Queen in The Crown, and the Sky/HBO vehicle Chernobyl was awarded best television drama.
British stars were also a focus of the event – Sam Mendes and his film 1917 picked up two awards, as did Rocketman, the Elton John biopic, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.
Brian Cox also won best actor in a drama series for his role in Succession – and that show, which you may or may not know was created by Jesse Armstrong of Peep Show fame – also won best TV drama.
The biggest winner overall, however, was Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – that won best comedy, best screenplay, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.
And sadly for Netflix, however, there were a few losses. The Irishman, Scorsese's epic crime film, was nominated for four awards – and won none of them.
All eyes are now fixed on the Academy Awards, which take place in a few weeks. Will the Golden Globes be a good indicator of who wins what? Or will there be some shock surprises? Only time will tell.
An abridged list of winners is as follows – a full list is available here.
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
Charlize Theron — Bombshell
Renée Zellweger — Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana de Armas — Knives Out
Awkwafina — The Farewell
Cate Blanchett — Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein — Booksmart
Emma Thompson — Late Night
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Christian Bale — Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
Adam Driver — Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig — Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis — Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Taron Egerton — Rocketman
Eddie Murphy — Dolemite Is My Name
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable