Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer drops - and it's incredible

Keen on Kaijus? Good news. Warner Bros. just dropped a trailer for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie.

The next chapter of the Monsterverse is due out in 2024, only had its title announced back in April, and has finally received its first full trailer.

It tells us the core concept behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Life is discovered well under the surface of the Earth, including a dormant Godzilla that awakes to cause carnage. But there's a new threat in town and it's up to Kong to protect humanity once more. Take a look:

We also get a glimpse at other Kong-a-likes, including a cute (but presumably still pretty massive) Baby Kong and Scar King, who was teased at the film’s title reveal back in April.

The tagline “rise together or fall alone” suggests we’ll see Kong and Godzilla team up to take down Scar King.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever,” reads the official blurb.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, director of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and stars Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens.

Stevens and Wingard previously worked together on 2014’s The Guest, one of the highlights of Wingard’s fairly horror-drenched back catalogue.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be the fifth film in the Monsterverse, the western arm of the film franchise in which King Kong and Godzilla share turf.

It began back in 2014 with Gareth Edwards’s Godzilla, and has had a particularly big year in 2023.

As well as the movies, there are the 2023 animated Skull Island and live action Monarch: Legacy of Monsters TV shows, on Netflix and Apple TV Plus respectively. Both are generally well regarded.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is due in cinemas on April 12, 2024. Let's hope it carries on the trend those TV shows established.