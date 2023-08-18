New Godzilla spin-off looks like a monster hit

If there's something we love more than getting our teeth into a brand new series, it might just be getting our teeth into a brand new series based on the world's all-time greatest monster.

OK, so that's a bit of a subjective one, but there's no denying the awesome power of that goosebump inducing Godzilla growl.

With a release date yet to be confirmed, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest Apple TV+ voyage into the live-action Monsterverse.

Joining forces with Legendary - the entertainment company behind Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune and Jurassic World to name but a few, Apple's latest release can't come soon enough.

First look pictures suggest events are set to take place after the 2014 Godzilla instalment, which saw the monster reduce San Francisco to a pile of rubble.

It also looks set to include a host of flashbacks to the 1950s - a time when the little-known Monarch group was still in its infancy.

Image Credit: Apple TV Plus

Featuring both Kurt and Wyatt Russell as the iconic Lee Shaw across both time periods, it's yet another franchise digging out the time travelling card.

We've got our fingers firmly crossed that events will be confined to the two eras and not turn into an elaborate time-travelling chess game (as fun as that Marvel trick is).

The tale of a family uncovering their chequered past, it's not long before two siblings discover their family's intricate involvement with the mysterious Monarch organisation.

Image Credit: Apple TV Plus

Image Credit: Apple TV Plus

According to the official synopsis, the 10-episode series begins after "the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real".

With the siblings led into a "world of monsters", the pair are ultimately led "down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw"

A series which also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe and Mari Yamamoto, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters looks to have received heavy investment on the SFX front.

With a release date yet to be announced, we've got our hopes well and truly set on a 2023 release date.