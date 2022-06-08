Glengoyne's Offline Edition whisky offers distraction-free dram drinking

If you are looking for a Father's Day gift with a twist, then Glengoyne may well have the answer. The whisky distiller's latest dram is called The Offline Edition, and for good reason: it's a whisky with packaging that doubles up as a phone blackspot.

We've all been there, sitting down to enjoy a decent dram and someone send you a random gif over WhatsApp which spoils the moment. Well, Glengoyne thinks it has the answer, putting its bottle of whisky into an aluminium inner cylinder which turns the whisky box into a digital black spot.

Glengoyne reckons it can block out electromagnetic signals for up to four smartphones.

Speaking about the smartphone-blocking initiative, Barbara Turing, Brand Manager at Glengoyne, said: "As Scotland’s slowest distilled malt, we’ve always celebrated being unhurried. The Offline Edition gives a new meaning to the term ‘second use’ - a special box that gives us all some time back for our own special moments with others and to savour a great tasting dram.”



Glengoyne will be installing its phone blackspot in a number of premium whisky establishments in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the US.

It is also making the limited edition box available to buy from its website for £120. The box will also house a lovely bottle of Glengoyne Legacy Series: Chapter Three. When it sells out, you can still be in with a chance of winning one through the website.