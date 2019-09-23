Gin & Tonic KitKat, anyone? Boozy chocolate revamp revealed

Whether you like your fingers dipped in tea or prefer the sacrilegious move of biting through all four at once (what are you, some kind of animal?!), the one thing we can all agree on is that enjoying the chocolatey goodness of KitKat has become something of a British institution.

Now, you’ll be pleased to hear, Nestlé has taken things one step further by combining our love of the snap-able fingers with a variety of boozy flavours - including “Zingtastic Gin & Tonic” and “Whisky & Ginger”.



In a move that has been hailed the brand's biggest innovation since the launch of the KitKat Chunky some 20 years ago, the faithful four-fingered bar is getting a premium revamp - and there will now be six and eight finger varieties.





Grab me a chair, the world’s gone mad.





The new boozy flavours form part of the “Special Editions” range - a collection of six intriguing varieties that include flavours such as “Springtime in Japan” and “Jewels of the East” - sounds intriguing.





There are eight further flavours that form part of the new “Best of British” range, including classics like cherry bakewell, dandelion and burdock, earl grey and lemon posset to name but a few.









Setting the chocolate bar up to rival high-end retailers like Hotel Chocolat and Green & Blacks, the all-new bespoke bars are available as part of the brand’s new KitKat Chocolatory - an immersive experience available at 30 selected John Lewis stores.





Creating a DIY bar will set you back £14, while a "Best of British" eight-finger bar comes in at £12, alongside the more affordable "Special Edition" options which cost £7.50 for a six-finger bar or £12 for 12 pieces.







The KitKat Chocolatory will also give visitors the chance to “Create Your Break” - a chance to create an eight-finger hand-made bar with the help of expert chocolatiers. Featuring four different chocolate varieties and nearly 1500 different flavour combinations, the possibilities are endless.





“We know how much people enjoy experimenting with new and exciting KitKat flavours," notes Head of KitKat Chocolatory, Rabia Khan.





"The KitKat Chocolatory offers a whole new, premium KitKat experience as well as the chance to create your very own personalised break and have it delivered right to your door.”





The concept latches onto the latest trend for Instagramable edibles and expands upon the weird and wonderful KitKat varieties available in Japan - including purple potato and green tea.







Invented in York back in 1935, the KitKat’s survival through world wars and healthy eating fads proves that there will always be space in our hearts for the chocolate wafer fingers - whatever the number.





The KitKat Chocolatory will be open from 26 September until 24 December in-store at John Lewis - as well as online in the run-up to Christmas.