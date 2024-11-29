Get £55 off these award-winning Sony wireless headphones this Black Friday

This is one of our favouriteBlack Friday deals of 2024. The Sony WH-1000XM5 were already some of the best wireless headphones out there, and with this much money off? It’s a borderline no-brainer.



These are full-size headphones with plush pads, great noise-eliminating ANC (active noise cancellation) and fantastic sound quality.

This series has been among the most beloved of headphones lines for many years now, and the WH-1000XM5 require even less upkeep than the older models. They last up to 30 hours off a charge, or 40 hours with ANC switched off, have quick charging and use multiple microphones for clearer calls when you’re out and about.

You don’t have to stick with plain black either. The blue, silver and pink finishes are on sale too, all for £245.



£55 off! Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones £245 A big chunk of change off some of the best and most popular street headphones out there? This is destined to be one of the best-selling Black Friday audio deals of the year, no doubt. They came highly recommended before the discount too. Buy now from Amazon

This generation’s design looks a little more sophisticated than the lovely Sony WH-1000XM4, with slimmed down stems joining the headband to the cups.



Before Black Friday these headphones cost £299 direct from Amazon, so the bargain isn’t quite as red hot as the £379 RRP might suggest. But it’s still a legit deal good enough to make some folks hit the checkout before these run out. We imagine at at least some of the colours may well do so.