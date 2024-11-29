Get a PC gaming mouse, keyboard, mic, headset, desk and chair all for under £355

Getting a gaming PC is one thing, but what about the other stuff? We’ve been digging around for deals on periphery bits, like a chair, gaming-friendly desk and PC accessories.

We think you can pretty much kit out an entire gaming room for under £355 thanks to these Black Friday deals.

Or, of course, spend a whole lot less just by picking the deal(s) below you actually need. They all come from Trust this time, a brand that — no puns intended — has proved a pretty trustworthy name over the years. The prices may be low, but the quality is high, and certainly does provides solid value given how quickly PC peripheral costs can mount up.

The Trust gaming desk is our first pick. It has a steel frame and a smart-looking carbon fibre texture finish. The real gamer flavour comes in the headset hook and drinks holder, which we’d frankly like in our standard work desk.

There’s also a cable management system towards the back, to avoid a messy-looking setup.



15% off Trust Gaming GXT 712 Dynamus gaming desk £84.99 A desk that has room for a can of Coke (or a beer) and a gaming headset? It's the little touches that make these things special, don't you think? Buy now from Amazon

Next up is the gaming chair. This one has some next-level tech inside that, sure, might even be one step too far for some of you.

It has an RGB lighting system built into its sides, snaking up around the outer padding rather than the parts on which you sit. The basics are solid too, with a 175-degree tilting backrest and a handy remote for the LED array.

32% off Trust GXT 716 Rizza gaming chair £149.99 Game for a gaming chair that screams "gamer" a the top of its lungs? You've found it. This one is kitted out with RGB lighting, as well as the usual gamer chair features. Buy now from Amazon

Back down to earth, let’s talk accessories. There’s a wireless headset with removable mic for £40, down from £60. Not bad at all, and it's absolutely feature-packed.

33% off Trust Gaming GXT 491 Fayzo wireless headset £39.99 22-hour battery life, a removable boom mic, Bluetooth PLUS 2.4GHZ transmission and 7.1 surround sound make this headset remarkably feature-packed for the money. It's also available in black and white, should purple not be your shade. Buy now from Amazon

This next one might be the most practical pick of the lot: a mechanical keyboard for less than £45. It has RGB lighting, a space-saving design and programmable rotary knob. The switches are from Huano, a budget alternative to mechanical key maestro Cherry.

25% off Trust Gaming GXT 866 Torix Mechanical Keyboard £44.99 Mechanical keyboards offer way more key feedback than you get with the average membrane keyboard, and have a separate key action for each key. Buy now from Amazon

There’s a standalone mic for just over £17, one with an LED base and condenser capsule. It’s going to be a big upgrade from the average headset mic.

15% off Trust Gaming GXT 236W Yami USB Condenser £17.29 You don't have to spend big money to get far clearer sound than you'll hear from the tiny mic attached to your earphone cable. Treat yourself. Buy now from Amazon

Finally, we have a mouse. The Helox mouse costs just a fraction of what you might expect to pay for something comparable from Logitech. Top features include 80-hour battery life, RGB lighting and a bundled 2.4GHz USB receiver — for lower latency than you might see from a Bluetooth mouse. Only a few quid off, but it only costs a few quid to begin with.

£3 off Trust Gaming GXT 929W Helox wireless mouse £14.99 RGB lighting, a super-light design, 2.4GHz wireless and 4800dpi sensor all for under £15? How do they do it? Buy now from Amazon

And if that hasn't sated your need for gamer buys, be sure to check out our round-up of the best gifts for gamers, which also has some Black Friday deals suggestions.