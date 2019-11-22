Get 50% off this brand new Echo Show 8 as Amazon's Black Friday sale begins

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 may have only just been released but that hasn’t stopped the retailer including it in its Black Friday 2019 sale.

The 8-inch smart display was only officially released on Thursday (21 November) and has already had its price slashed. Originally £119.99, the Echo Show 8 is now half that price at only £59.99.





50% off Echo Show 8 £59.99 (was £119.99) The Echo Show 8 has a 8-inch HD screen that allows you to display family photos, control lights and thermostats, along with all the usual music, call requests you expect a smart display to deal with. It also has a camera to enable you to do video calls, too - which can be covered with a simple button. Now with a huge £60 off, the Echo Show 8 is only £59.99. Buy now from Amazon





So what do you get for that price? A HD screen, video calls, and control of the lights, thermostat and security camera - all with a simple voice command.





And, if you’re worried about privacy, there is also a button on the top of the device that allows you to turn off the device’s microphone and camera with one simple motion.





There are two colour options to choose from - Charcoal and Sandstone - both in a fabric finish.





If you’re been waiting to add a smart display to your home, now seems like a good time to buy - Amazon has a great range of deals across its Alexa devices.





If you don't fancy the Echo Show 8, there are also some big discounts on its Echo Dot with clock, Echo Show 5 and its third generation Echo Dot, too.





Looking for other Black Friday deals? Take a look at our best Black Friday Bluetooth speakers to get started



