£150 off MacBook Air 15-inch is the best Black Friday laptop deal you’ll find this year

I see you, person-about-town who won’t be tied to a desk. I smell your flat white, I know the deck you’re working on, I know the joy of finding that quiet cafe corner to get some work done. I also know how much of a difference it makes not feeling like you’re going to slip a disc in your back every time you pick up your laptop bag.

If you long for ultra-portability in your computers, but don’t want to scrimp on screen space or top-tier specs, well, do we have the Black Friday deal for you.

Over at Amazon, you can knock £150 off Apple’s latest-and-greatest MacBook Air, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chipset. It’s down from £1,299 to just £1,149 in Amazon’s sale:

Save £150! Apple MacBook Air (2024, 15-inch with M3 chip) £1,149 (was £1,299) Love the lightweight MacBook Air design, but want more screen for your buck? This larger 15-inch version of Apple's portable powerhouse keeps the slimline design and powerful M3 chipset, but adds a few extra inches onto the display for easier on-the-go work.

It’s a great machine, and one that I’ve had the pleasure of playing about with this year. Sold here in its Midnight Black version, you’re getting a model equipped with an 8-core CPU / 10-core GPU version of the super-speedy M3 chipset — currently the best chip Apple puts in its MacBook Air laptops. Paired with 16GB of RAM, that’ll burn through all but the most demanding of workflows, and is even handy when it comes to gaming, something Apple’s computers have improved greatly on in recent years.

With the best keyboard and trackpad in the business, it’s worth noting that this laptop is ready to take advantage of Apple’ AI features, Apple Intelligence. With a software update, Apple Intelligence will use artificial intelligence features to carry out all manner of tasks, from tidying up the quality of your writing to creating images based on your prompts. It’s still in its early stages, but there’s lots of promise there, and could go on to change the way you get work done. This laptop will be ready to take advantage of these advancements.

The one weak link here might be the 256GB of SSD storage, which feels a bit stingy by modern standards. But if you’re not working with rich media, or have an external hard drive handy, you’ll be fine. It’s a great, super-thin machine, and one that’ll make you the envy of your fellow nomadic workers.