Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 is still on the cards despite cancellation rumours

Wonder Woman fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, with news surfacing that a third instalment of the DC Comics franchise could be going ahead after all.

Speculation was rife at the end of last year following a giant reshuffle over at DC Studios, with newly-appointed heads James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reigns.

Now though, after much will-they-or-wont-they, it appears the future of Wonder Woman is looking a little more certain, with star Gal Gadot alluding to the fact she had recently been in talks with the DC duo.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said in an interview with ComicBook.com, adding: "It's so close to and dear to my heart."

Gadot first starred as Wonder Woman as part of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe.

Debuting in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', her character went on to achieve solo success as part of two stand-alone films — 'Wonder Woman' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' — both of which were both directed by Patty Jenkins.

However, news broke in December that Gadot and Jenkins’ proposal for 'Wonder Woman 3' had fallen through after Warner Bros. leadership passed on the pair's treatment.



Speaking with ComicBook.com during the promotional tour for her forthcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone, Gadot was asked about the cult series and appeared to confirm the future of Wonder Woman.

"From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together," she said.



Speaking out on Twitter following news of the change of direction at DC HQ back in 2022, Gadot said “I never walked away”.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.

"DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Now though, that all looks to be in the past, with the team clearly reconciling their differences and in turn, reigniting hope for a Wonder Woman 3-shaped legacy.